167 day for the ongoing occupation aggression on Gaza: 31,988 martyrs, 74,188 wounded

Occupied Jerusalem, Number of victims of the continuous Israeli occupation aggression since the 7th of last Oct. On the stricken Gaza Strip has increased to 31,988 martyrs and 74,188 injured. During the past 24 hours, the occupation committed 7 massacres against families in Gaza , leaving 65 martyrs and 92 injured, while a large number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads and ambulance and Civil Defense staff cannot reach them, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Press Releases

Recent Posts

Quick Links

Copyright © 2024 Qatar Press All Rights Reserved.