Syria wins a silver medal in the World Championship of Martial Arts in the sport of Unifight in Russia

The Syrian national team player for martial arts in unifight sports, Adnan Abdul Qadir al-Aloush, won the silver medal in the World Junior Martial Arts Championship in unifight which was held in the Russian capital, Moscow, with the participation of 223 male and female players from eleven countries.

Vice President of the Martial Arts Federation, Head of the Syrian Mission, Ziyad Ibrahim, said that this medal is an important achievement for the Syrian sport and the Martial Arts Federation, as it is the first medal for martial arts champions at the external level for this year.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency