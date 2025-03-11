Syrian Agreement Marks Significant Step Toward National Unity

Doha: Al-Sharq reported that a pivotal agreement was signed yesterday between Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al Sharaa and the Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi. This accord is seen as a crucial milestone in reinforcing civil peace, enhancing security and stability, and constructing a state grounded on institutions and law in the evolving landscape of Syria.

According to Qatar News Agency, the agreement mandates the integration of all civil and military institutions under the Kurdish self-administration in northeastern Syria into the Syrian state framework. This includes border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields. Executive committees will oversee the implementation of the agreement, which emphasizes the Kurdish community’s integral role in Syrian society, safeguarding their citizenship rights and constitutional guarantees. It also stands against division, hate speech, and discord within Syrian society, and supports the Syrian state in addressing threats from the remnants of the Assad regime.

The State of Qatar, aligning with its supportive stance toward the Syrian people, has welcomed the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian Arab Republic’s institutions. In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar highlighted that Syria’s stability and prosperity depend on the state’s exclusive control over weapons through a unified army representing all Syrian components, thereby preserving the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Qatar remains committed to supporting initiatives by the Syrian Arab Republic to overcome challenges in building a new Syria and ensuring civil peace. This commitment is rooted in Qatar’s steadfast support for Syria’s sovereignty and the aspirations of its people for freedom, development, and prosperity.

In a separate development, The Peninsula reported on the Maritime Transport Sector’s commitment to modernization in accordance with the Ministry of Transport’s strategic plans. The Ministry has launched the ‘Darb’ application to enhance digital service accessibility for maritime transportation, reflecting Qatar’s ongoing efforts to align the transportation sector with technological advancements.