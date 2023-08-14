Syria condemns the terrorist act on Iranian city Shiraz

Syria strongly condemned the terrorist act that targeted visitors of the shrine of Shahgragh in Shiraz city by terrorists backed by international parties to destabilize security in Iran, according to a source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.
The Ministry added that Syria denounces such act that kills safe and innocent citizens, describing it as a criminal one which is humanly and morally unacceptable and calling on all parties involved to stop their support for such deeds.
Source: Syrian Arab News Agency