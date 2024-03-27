Syrian army repels two terrorist attacks in Idlib and Aleppo

Aleppo and Idlip, Units of our armed forces operating in Idlib and Aleppo countryside repelled two violent attacks launched by terrorist groups. 'Units of our armed forces operating in the direction of Kafr Nabl in Idlib southern countryside, responded with appropriate weapons to a violent attack launched by terrorist groups in coincide with heavy rocket fire on our military points yesterday evening, Military source told SANA. The source added that our Forces also intercepted a terrorist attack on one of our military points in Aleppo northern countryside Our armed forces managed to thwart the two attacks and caused dozens of dead and wounded among the terrorists, destroyed their weapons, the source reported. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency