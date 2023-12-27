Syrian dentist obtains a patent in the field of orthodontic treatment

Damascus, A new scientific excellence has been achieved by dentist Dr. Ibrahim Abbas al-Hamoud, through his design (for the shapes of the control connections for transparent braces and the conveyor switch for them), under which he obtained a patent, as these connections help to overcome any problem at work, in addition to shortening time while ensuring optimal results. Dr. al-Hamoud, a consultant in orthodontics and jaws from the University of Paris, told SANA Youth Bulletin that the problems he faced within the framework of his work were the motivation behind his determination to develop this invention to overcome the obstacles that usually limit the quality of the expected results. He added that 'the treatment with transparent braces is done by adding control connections installed on the surface of the teeth aimed at increasing control over the movement of the teeth and helping the plates of transparent braces (aligners) by applying forces in specific directions that serve the orthodontic treatment plan. ' Dr. al-Hamoud said: 'These connections have specific shapes that serve certain goals within the treatment plan, as they allow the application of forces to the teeth in certain directions and to apply these connections to the teeth, and based on three-dimensional printing, a transparent plate (key) is made between the tooth surface and the plate that covers the teeth, leaving a space in a computer-designed manner.' According to Dr. al-Hamoud, the invention includes three new shapes of transparent orthodontic control joints with multiple effective surfaces and slope angles for those surfaces that ensure easy placement and removal of the pavement, and allow simultaneous control of tilt, twitching and rotation movements with innovative new ways to transfer the design of these connections to be applied to the patient's teeth accurately. He pointed out that the invention aims to transfer the required forces from the pavement to the tooth optimally, and give the pavement control over the movement of the tooth a nd thus give the possibility of accomplishing multiple movements at the same time, which results in speed in completing the required movements and thus shortening the orthodontic treatment time. Dr. al-Hamoud stressed that it is preferable to use this invention by an orthodontist, as it is part of the orthodontic treatment that is developed according to a precise plan by the rectifier and needs accuracy to be applied in terms of place, shape and choosing the appropriate tooth, which is the essence of its success. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency