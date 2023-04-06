Syrian Pianist Awarded First Prize in Russia

The Syrian pianist Agob Kanouzi won the First Prize in 9th International Competition for soloist international music competition held in Russia under the theme “21st century artists-initiatives, achievements and prospects”.The Russian Musical Society a…

The Syrian pianist Agob Kanouzi won the First Prize in 9th International Competition for soloist international music competition held in Russia under the theme “21st century artists-initiatives, achievements and prospects”.

The Russian Musical Society and the Sino-Russian Foundation for Cultural and Artistic Development have organized the competition.

It was supported by First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education, with the jury comprising a group of Russian academic musicians.

Agob Kanouzi is a piano teacher at the Damascus-based Higher Institute of Music and a Master’s degree student of music education at Damascus University.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency