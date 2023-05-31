Syria’s participation in Arab League meetings, positive step for Middle East, Blaha says

Slovak parliament member, Vice-President of parliament for the left-wing SMER-SD party, Luboš Blaha, said that Syria’s participation in the meetings of the Arab League represents a positive step for the whole Middle East.“This participation represents …

“This participation represents a victory over the ideology of hatred that some Western powers are trying to spread in the region,” Blaha said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Prague on Wednesday.

He stressed that only peaceful regional cooperation can achieve stability and prosperity.

Blaha went on saying that the politics of conflicts and wars do not lead to any good results, adding the future can prosper through cooperation and diplomacy to achieve development and progress.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency