TCL Showcases New TVs, Audio, Mobile and Smart Home Products For 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry, and a leading consumer electronics company, today showcased its latest 2021 product releases including award-winning TV and audio home appliances, as part of its forward-looking AI x IoT strategy, and at an event titled “Transcend Vision“.

TCL Mini LED QLED TVs*

Apart from TCL’s latest OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO and Mini LED 8K TV X925, also being presented are EISA Premium LCD TV Mini LED 4K 65C825, and Best Buy LCD TV QLED 4K 55C728.

TS8132 Soundbar *

TCL’s TS8132 Dolby Atmos Soundbar was recently named by EISA as its ‘Best Buy Soundbar’. The soundbar uses a 3.1.2 channel configuration with a maximum audio power of 350W that provides an immersive sound experience. The soundbar has Chromecast built-in and works with Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa.

TCL 20 Pro 5G*

TCL has also launched its TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone that offers global 5G connectivity along with NXTVISION 2.0 technology which allows users to “See Beyond Seeing”. Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G 5G platform enhances the 5G experience, while a powerful processor provides ultra-smooth performance.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G delivers awe-inspiring videos and photo thanks to its 48 MP quad camera system which is paired with Sony’s Optical Image Stabilization, delivering incredible definition and steady, unblurred photos. The smartphone also shoots 4K video and has a 32MP front camera that enhances backlit, slow-motion and HDR selfies.

With its supersized 4500mAh battery, and 256GB memory, the TCL 20 Pro 5G makes AI x IOT a reality.

X Series Air Conditioner*

TCL’s latest X Series Air Conditioner features a unique fresh air system with a dedicated fresh air duct and quadruple filtration to ensure better and healthier air quality.

Its cutting-edge Temperature Compensation technology allows the cool air to maintain a constant temperature and the special Gentle Breeze design softens the airflow leaving you comfortably cool without any uncomfortable cold air blasts.

Breeva A5 Air Purifier*

The breeva A5 is TCL’s flagship product from the company’s range of breeva air purifiers. It has a CADR of up to 400 cubic meters per hour, which means it can purify the air in a 365-square-foot room five times an hour. It does this using anion to absorb tiny particles in the air and UV-C to destroy the DNA and RNA of harmful microbes. It also has a H13 HEPA filter to capture up to 99.97% of harmful bacteria.

Sweeva 6500 Vacuum Cleaner*

The Sweeva 6500 is TCL’s flagship robot vacuum cleaner and is equipped with an auto-empty dustbin and the latest LDS navigation system. It has 2,700 Pascal ultra-strong suction power and four different cleaning modes. It not only vacuums away dust, but its integrated UV-C light can also carry out floor sterilization, adding another shield of protection.

* Product appearance, functionalities and availability may differ between countries/regions.