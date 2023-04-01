Thailand Beat Singapore in Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers

Thailand kicked off their Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 campaign with a 6-0 win over Singapore on Saturday.Singapore’s hopes now depend on them defeating Mongolia on Tuesday, with Thailand to face the East Asi…

Singapore's hopes now depend on them defeating Mongolia on Tuesday, with Thailand to face the East Asian side three days later.

The seven group winners from Round 1 will continue their quest in Round 2, which is expected to commence in October.

In the next round, they will be joined by the five highest seeded teams - DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and Korea Republic - and divided into three groups.

Four teams - the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up - will then progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches, slated for February 2024, with the eventual winners qualifying for the Womens Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

Source: Qatar News Agency