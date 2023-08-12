The 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournaments starts in Damascus

The 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournaments started on Saturday at Al-Fayhaa Sports Complex in Damascus.In the opening match, Indonesia team beat Kazakhstan team 91-82 points.Syria, India, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and B…

The 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournaments started on Saturday at Al-Fayhaa Sports Complex in Damascus.

In the opening match, Indonesia team beat Kazakhstan team 91-82 points.

Syria, India, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain teams participate in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023.

The six nations taking part will play in one group against each other in a round-robin format. The games will start on Saturday August 12 and conclude on Thursday August 17.

The team that finishes on top of tournament will advance to the final FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled in 2024.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency