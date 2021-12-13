The best place to be an expat this year is Kuala Lumpur

Published by

Relaxnews

Affordable housing, good salaries, ease of integration and for making friends… Kuala Lumpur boasts many advantages when it comes to picking a homebase for a new life abroad. Such is the opinion of many of those who have already taken the plunge… Our dream travel destinations are not always the most suitable ones when it comes to establishing an expatriate existence. At a time when turning the page on your daily routine by packing up your bags is no longer a project that can be undertaken lightly, an international ranking provides some good leads by highlighting the destinations where settl…

Read More