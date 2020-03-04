The Catalyst #BiasCorrect International Women’s Day Campaign Returns To Interrupt Unconscious Gender Bias In The Workplace

Campaign Engages Men and Offers Multiple Languages in Slack Plugin and Other Tools
NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Catalyst is celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) 2020 with a reboot of its successful #BiasCorrect campaign to interrupt unconscious bias by highlighting the power of
Building on its 2019 IWD #BiasCorrect campaign success – which featured images of women leaders and influencers like Hillary Clinton and Sheryl Sandberg sharing biased words used to describe them in the workplace, along with a Slack plugin to correct gender-biased language – this year’s campaign has expanded to include men. The goal is to demonstrate that women and men with the same talents and skills often are described in very different ways, creating barriers that can adversely impact women’s advancement.
Last year’s campaign, in partnership with women-led brand transformation company Burns Group, reached an estimated 188.5 million people, and the hashtag #BiasCorrect attracted the interest of more than 32 million on Twitter. The #BiasCorrect webpage received more than 114,000 visits from 89 countries across six continents, and since 2019, nearly 300 workplace teams have downloaded the #BiasCorrect plugin in Slack.
“The response to last year’s #BiasCorrect campaign confirmed that many people are unaware of the impact of unconscious gender bias in the workplace. Therefore, we knew it was important to continue to educate everyone about how language affects inclusion,” said Lorraine Hariton, Catalyst President and CEO. “We know the problem isn’t fixed, and we’re engaging men as gender partners in our 2020 #BiasCorrect campaign to interrupt bias and help women advance.”
This year’s #BiasCorrect gender-biased word photo generator is available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese.
The #BiasCorrect Slack plugin tool is available in English, French, German, and Spanish. The plugin, updated by WillowTree for the 2020 campaign, tags unconscious bias in real-
The #BiasCorrect website features video testimonials from leaders and influencers who have faced gender bias; customizable social media posts for download; and information on how individuals and companies can combat
“We felt it was important to extend our work with Catalyst to make #BiasCorrect even more inclusive,” said Joanne McKinney, Burns Group CEO. “It’s an unfortunate truth that gender bias is universal—and Catalyst’s global footprint enables them to create wide-reaching tools that drive change.”
Catalyst invites individuals
About Catalyst
Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world’s most
About Burns Group
Burns Group is a brand
Media Contacts:
U.S.: Stephanie Wolf
+1 732 322 3698
media@stephaniewolfpr.com
Canada: Francine Beck
+1 416 725 3710
francine@fbstrategiesgroup.com
Europe: Frances Knox
+ 44 7850 470123
frances@frankly-pr.co.uk
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/