The Coordination Framework welcomes the Security Council’s response to the Iraqi government’s request to end the mission of the UNAMI mission

The Coordination Framework welcomed the UN Security Council's response to the Iraqi government's request to end the mission of the United Nations Mission (UNAMI) in Iraq. The framework said in a statement that it "welcomes the UN Security Council's response to the Iraqi government's request and its unanimous issuance of a decision to end the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) by the end of 2025, which was part of the government's pledges in the ministerial program." He added that this decision clearly indicates that Iraq has reached an advanced stage of security and stability, and demonstrates the sincere efforts made by the Iraqi government in this framework," calling on the political forces and the people of the dear country to "further solidarity and cooperation with the government's efforts to achieve more prosperity and prosperity." He extended his sincere thanks and appreciation for all the sincere international efforts made by the mission over the past twenty years of its presence in Iraq. Source: National Iraqi News Agency