A Dhi Qar police source revealed the death of an inmate sentenced to death in Nasiriyah Central Prison. The source stated, according to the Nasiriyah News Network: 'The deceased inmate was thirty-five years old, a resident of Basra Governorate, and he was sentenced in accordance with the provisions of Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law,' indicating: 'The death was natural, and the body was transferred to the department of Forensic medicine in preparation for handing him over to his family.' Source: National Iraqi News Agency