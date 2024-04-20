The launch of the Iraqi Security, Defense and Military Industries Exhibition

The activities of the Iraqi Security, Defense and Military Industries Exhibition 'the twelfth session' were launched on the grounds of the Baghdad International Fair, this Saturday morning, under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, under the slogan 'With our unity we have won... to construction we have headed,' in the presence of Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, Minister of Defense Thabet Al-Abbasi, representatives of diplomatic missions, Arab and international military attachés, and security and military leaders. 18 Arab and foreign countries and 112 local and international companies are participating in the exhibition. Source: National Iraqi News Agency