The Intelligence Agency arrests a person who blackmailed a minor girl, east of Baghdad

The Intelligence Agency in Baghdad, Al-Rusafa, arrested a person who blackmailed a minor girl, east of the capital.

The Agency stated in a statement that the detachments of the Intelligence Detachments Agency specialized in combating terrorism in Baghdad, Al-Rusafa, received a distress request from a minor girl, which included that she was subjected to electronic blackmail by an unknown person who owns video clips and pictures belonging to her, threatening her to publish them on social media if she did not give him an amount of 10 million Iraqi dinars.

The statement added that due to the sensitivity of the issue, the operation was adopted by a specialized intelligence and technical team to track down the whereabouts of the person who blackmailed the minor girl, and within hours his whereabouts were located, as the detachments were able to arrest him and seize the device that contains the video and photographic clips.

It continued: The statements of the accused were written down and he explicitly admitted that he had blackmailed the minor girl, taking advantage of her young age and her fear of customs and traditions, as the seized device was referred to the technical laboratory for examination and to ensure that there were no video clips and pictures belonging to other victims, and the accused was referred to the concerned authorities to complete the investigation with him in preparation to appear before the judiciary to receive his just punishment.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency