Turkish intelligence announces the killing of a prominent leader of the (PKK) in northern Iraq

The Turkish intelligence announced the killing of a prominent leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in a security operation it carried out on the outskirts of the city of Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq.

Turkish intelligence said in a media circular today, Friday, that the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Rezan Botan, underwent intensive training to assassinate members of the Turkish forces in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, northern Iraq, after joining the ranks of the organization, as well as carrying out explosives planting operations.

The Turkish intelligence indicated in its circular that Botan had been disguised as "Rezan Gungan" and was active in the vicinity of the city of Sulaymaniyah.

Turkish intelligence indicated that the Turkish security forces had previously neutralized the leaders of the PKK, "Murad Botan" and "Rukan Botan", who are relatives of "Rezan Botan".

Source: National Iraqi News Agency