The New York Times extends an invitation to a student in Maysan who discovered a scientific error in the internationally approved anatomy reference book

Student Zahraa Khalaf Mahmoud, one of the students of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Maysan, received an invitation from a New York Times journalist after she discovered a scientific error in the internationally approved systematic general medicine anatomy book, in order to document scientific information and research evidence that documents the existence of the scientific errors in the book in the field of American general medicine. The Director of Media at the University of Maysan told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency /NINA: 'The director of the New York Times newspaper in the capital, Baghdad, Faleh Wahib, stated that the newspaper sent an invitation to organize a press interview with the student after she was able to make the correction and shed light on the ability of the Iraqi mind to reaching high scientific excellence, creativity, and excellence in service to higher education institutions Source: National Iraqi News Agency