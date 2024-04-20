Egypt receives 134 wounded, sick, and Palestinian companions from the Gaza Strip

The Rafah land crossing in North Sinai received 37 wounded and sick people and 97 Palestinian companions from the Gaza Strip, for treatment in Egyptian hospitals. An official medical source in North Sinai said: '26 wounded and sick people and 11 tumor patients were received from Al-Aqsa, European, Najjar and Turkish Friendship hospitals for treatment in the hospitals of Al-Arish General, Sheikh Zuweid, Al-Hayat in Port Fouad, Oncology in Kafr El-Sheikh, Assiut University, and Health Insurance in Fuwa and May 15 in Cairo and the Emirati ship, along with 97 of their companions. The source added that the Palestinians' injuries varied between fractures, wounds, burns, amputation of limbs, eye injuries, heart disease, birth defects, asthma, paralysis, joint stiffness, convulsions, and cancerous tumors. The source indicated that 387 Palestinians with residency permits in Egypt and a number of Arab and foreign countries were received, in addition to receiving 35 people with foreign passports, and 80 people with E gyptian passports. He pointed out: 'Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Egypt has received more than 4,000 injured and sick people from Gaza for treatment in Egyptian hospitals and a number of sisterly and friendly countries, along with about 6,000 companions, in addition to the crossing of 29,000 Palestinians, foreign nationals and dual nationals, and about 6 thousand Egyptians are stranded in the Gaza Strip. Source: National Iraqi News Agency