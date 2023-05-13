The Popular Mobilization arrests a drug network in Basra

The Popular Mobilization Intelligence and Information detachments arrested today, Saturday, a drug-trafficking network in the center of Basra Governorate.A statement by the Popular Mobilization Authority stated that: “All members of the network were ar…

The Popular Mobilization Intelligence and Information detachments arrested today, Saturday, a drug-trafficking network in the center of Basra Governorate.

A statement by the Popular Mobilization Authority stated that: “All members of the network were arrested in a tight ambush after obtaining judicial approvals in accordance with the provisions of Article 28 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, and they seized a quantity of narcotic pills that they intended to distribute within the governorate, where the necessary measures were taken against them in order to obtain their fair punishment.”

The PMF intelligence and information assistant called on citizens to report all criminal and terrorist elements via hotline 481, stressing: "The identity of the caller will remain confidential."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency