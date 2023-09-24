The President: We Have Prepared Draft Laws And Following Up On The Cases Of Those Arrested And Detained

The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, announced today, Sunday, the completion of three draft laws for the Supreme Water Council, the draft law for the Federal Supreme Court, and the draft law for the Federal Council,

A presidential statement stated that the President of the Republic received, today, Sunday, at Baghdad Palace, the President of the General Union of Arab Lawyers, Abdul Halim Allam, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Head of the Iraqi Bar Association, Ahlam Al-Lami.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Republic congratulated the holding of the emergency office meeting of the Arab Lawyers Union in Baghdad for the first time in more than three decades, wishing the two meetings success and achieving the desired goals that are in favor of the Union’s journey and its role in establishing justice. He also congratulated the Iraqi Bar Association on the ninetieth anniversary of its founding. "

The President of the Republic stressed the necessity of preserving the security and stability that Iraq is witnessing today, which was reflected positively in attracting investors and developing the economic development movement.

He pointed out, "Today, the Presidency of the Republic is undertaking the task of preparing draft laws, as it has completed preparing the draft law of the Supreme Water Council, the draft law of the Supreme Federal Court, the draft law of the Federal Council, amending the decision of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council regarding agricultural sorting, amending the drug and other laws, and following up on the cases of arrested and detainees.

The President of the Republic stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination between Iraq and the Arab Lawyers Union in legal and judicial issues and exchanging experiences in this aspect, pointing to the important role of lawyers who have great legal and societal responsibilities.

For their part, members of the delegation of the Arab Lawyers Union expressed their happiness at visiting Baghdad and meeting with the President of the Republic, stressing that the holding of the emergency office meeting of the Arab Lawyers Union in Baghdad for the first time in three decades confirms the return of Iraq to its normal role.

