The Shura Council Participates in Arab Parliament Permanent Committees’ Meetings

The Shura Council participated today in the meetings of the Permanent Committees of the Arab Parliament, which were held in Cairo ahead of the third general session of the fourth session of the third legislative term of the parliament, scheduled for after tomorrow, Saturday. In this context, HE Sheikha bint Yousuf Al Jufairi, member of the Arab Parliament and member of the Committee on Social, Educational, Cultural, Women's, and Youth Affairs of the Arab Parliament, participated in the committee meeting. The meeting dealt with developments of the launch of the Arab Women's Parliamentary document and the social status report in the Arab world for 2023, and other topics related to community affairs in the Arab world. During the meeting, they also reviewed the draft vision of the Arab Parliament regarding the empowerment of Arab youth to contribute actively to development. HE Sheikha Al Jufairi emphasized the necessity of addressing youth unemployment in the Arab world, highlighting Qatar's interest in the hu man element and its belief in youth's ability to bring about positive change. She further highlighted the country's efforts, under the guidance of its wise leadership to support and empower youth, launch initiatives, and programs aimed at achieving this goal, in pursuit of Qatar's National Vision 2030. She noted that the State of Qatar's support for youth extends globally, citing initiatives launched by HH Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. Meanwhile, HE Issa bin Ahmed Al Nasr, who is a member of the Arab Parliament and member of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs of the Arab Parliament, participated in the committee meeting. The meeting discussed a draft law on regulating the combat of losses in the food products supply chain, and monitored developments in preparing for the second edition of the Arab Economic Forum on enhancing economic integration among Arab countries. The attendees also reviewed a memorandum on preparing the Arab entrepreneurship strategy. Similarly, HE Salem bin Rashid Al Marri, member of the Arab Parliament and member of the Committee on Legislative and Legal Affairs and Human Rights, participated in the committee meeting. During the meeting, they reviewed political and security developments in the Arab world during the past period, and an initial draft of the political situation report in the Arab world for 2023. Additionally, the meeting discussed a presentation memorandum on the process of preparing a parliamentary vision to confront terrorist travel and criminalize their movement between Arab countries. Source: Qatar News Agency