The Top 10 Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2024 revealed

CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2024 – Eand, Novo Nordisk, BSH, Schneider Electric, Viatris, Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts, Sinai White Cement, Magrabi, AstraZeneca, and Vodafone have been named among Egypt’s top workplaces for 2024.

In the Best Places to Work ranking, Eand, a global technology group, secured the top position for its unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and employee empowerment. Coming in second is Novo Nordisk, a healthcare leader dedicated to driving purpose and well-being for employees while revolutionizing diabetes care. In third place is BSH, a global leader in home appliances, recognized for fostering a culture of inclusion and excellence. Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, earned the fourth position for prioritizing sustainability, professional growth, and a positive work environment. Ranking fifth is Viatris, a healthcare company committed to empowering employees and delivering access to vital medicines worldwide. Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, secured sixth place for its efforts in creating rewarding and engaging opportunities for its workforce. Sinai White Cement came in the seventh position, recognized for its strong workplace culture and dedication to operational excellence in the industrial sector followed by MAGRABi Retail Group, a leading eyewear and optical retailer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, known for its innovative approach to eye care and luxury eyewear.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca, and Vodafone have been recognized for their outstanding commitment to fostering inclusive and supportive work environments where they have earned prestigious accolades in the categories of Best Places to Work for Working Parents and Best Places to Work for Women.

This year, Egypt’s leading organizations have stood out for their dedication to fostering supportive, dynamic, and innovative workplaces that empower employees to excel and succeed.

Best Places to Work is an internationally recognized certification program that identifies and honors exceptional workplaces across the globe. By evaluating HR practices and employee experiences, the program provides valuable insights for companies to enhance engagement, improve organizational effectiveness, and celebrate their achievements.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.