Theater Affairs Center Holds Activities at Doha International Book Fair

Doha: As part of its participation in the 33rd edition of Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), the Theater Affairs Center of the Ministry of Culture presented a range of distinctive activities, attracting a large turnout from children. The Theater Affairs Center's participation in the DIBF comes through various shows, in addition to presenting 10 prominent figures of Muslim scholars and thinkers through actors present at the exhibition to introduce these characters, in addition to another show aimed at educating children through dramatic and entertaining works to attract their attention. Source: Qatar News Agency