Qatar Chamber Discusses Commercial Ties with Mauritius

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, met in Doha with a delegation of the Economic Development Board (EDB) in Mauritius led by its HE Chairman Hemraj Ramnial. During the meeting, they discussed commercial and economic relations between both countries and means to enhance them, the investment climate, and opportunities available in both sides, and means to strengthen collaboration between both entities, as well as fostering cooperation between business sectors. Al Kuwari said that Qatari business owners are eager to learn about the investment opportunities in Africa in general and in Mauritius in particular, noting that it is the appropriate time for business sectors in both countries to cooperate and explore the opportunities galore for investors. He pointed out that the Chamber is prepared to coordinate with the Mauritius side to organise events gathering businessmen and stakeholders from both countries to discuss the possibility to establish joint ventures and means to improve the two countries' trade volume. For his part, HE Hemraj Ramnial said that the delegation's visit to Qatar aims to develop cooperation with the Qatari side in investment, economy, and trade, especially that there are many Qatari investments in Mauritius in hospitality sector. He also noted that there are many promising sectors in his country, including tourism, real estate, financial services, and healthcare. Ramnial called for orgaising a business delegation from Qatar to visit his country to get acquainted with investment opportunities galore these, highlighting that a memorandum of understanding is being prepared to be signed with the Chamber, aiming at bolstering cooperation between both entities in holding business meets and economic events, in addition to exchanging information about investment and doing business. Source: Qatar News Agency