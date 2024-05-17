Three Dead in Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon

The number of victims of air strikes launched by Israeli warplanes Friday on areas in southern Lebanon has risen to three dead and five wounded. Field sources reported, in statements, that two more people were killed as a result of the raids carried out by Israeli wardplane on "Najaria" town in the Sidon district, bringing the death toll to three, while five others were injured. It added that the Israeli drones launched two air strikes targeting "Yarun," "Deir Saryan," "Al-Adisa," and "Kafr Hamam," towns without reporting any casualties. The previous death toll from the aerial bombardment launched by Israeli warplanes, earlier today, on the towns and villages in southern Lebanon, indicated that one person was killed and seven others were injured. Source: Qatar News Agency