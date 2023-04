In response to the ongoing Israeli occupation crimes against the Palestinians, the Palestinian resistance carried out today a heroic operation in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, killing three settlers.Palestinian media reported that two Palestinia…

In response to the ongoing Israeli occupation crimes against the Palestinians, the Palestinian resistance carried out today a heroic operation in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, killing three settlers.

Palestinian media reported that two Palestinians opened fire on a car in which three settlers were traveling in the Jordan Valley, killing them.

From the beginning of 2023, 17 Israeli settlers have been killed and more than 30 wounded by Palestinian resistance.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency