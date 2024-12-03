Tomorrow Marks Start of HH the Amir’s Cup Bowling Championship.

Doha: HH the Amir Cup Bowling Championships, organized by Qatar Bowling Federation at the Qatar International Bowling Center, is currently underway and will run until December 12. The tournament features both singles and mixed categories, with strong participation from the Qatari national team and top players from around the world. According to Qatar News Agency, under the leadership of Abdullah Al Qattan, Qatar Bowling Federation, along with the supporting committees, has prepared for another exciting and competitive edition of this prestigious event. Over the years, the championship has attracted a number of international bowling champions. The championship setup has been finalized by the organizing teams, with Bandar Mubarak Al Shafi, Secretary General of the Qatar Bowling Federation and Tournament Manager, overseeing the operations. The technical committee, led by Abdullah Haroon Al Jasim, ensured everything is set for the competition to kick off. The tournament will begin with five attempts over the f irst two days, followed by four attempts over three days (December 6-8). The final five attempts will take place from December 9 to 12 in the opening rounds. After that, the top 36 players will compete in the final stages, where they will be whittled down in five rounds until a winner is crowned on the last day. The tournament is structured to ensure fair competition, with all players familiar with the rules to avoid disruption to the top-ranked players and world champions. The Qatar Bowling Federation has allocated a prize pool of USD 110,000. The winner will receive USD 25,000, while second place will earn USD 16,000, and third place will get USD 12,000. Fourth place receives USD 8,000, and fifth place takes home USD 6,000. Players finishing in positions 6th to 9th will each receive USD 3,000, while those ranked 10th to 13th will win USD 2,000. Players finishing 14th to 16th will receive USD 1,500, those ranked 17th to 20th will earn USD 1,100, and those in 21st to 24th place will receive USD 900. Finally, players in positions 25th to 36th will each receive USD 800. Swedish player Kim Bolleby claimed the title in the previous edition of the championship after defeating Emirati player Naif Aqab in the final round, with a score of 257 to 226.