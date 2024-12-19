DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 – The Best Places to Work organization has officially announced the Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024, showcasing the companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture. This year’s rankings highlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, fostering employee growth, and embracing innovative people practices.

Leading the 2024 list is Eand, a global telecommunications leader, committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Following closely behind are AstraZeneca, Roshn, and First Milling Company, all of which have made remarkable strides in employee engagement and corporate culture. The list also features a diverse array of organizations from various industries, all united by a shared commitment to creating meaningful and motivating workplaces.

The Best Places to Work certification recognizes the highest performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of their HR practices and employee experience. This year, over 500 companies from across the region were evaluated on key topics such as leadership effectiveness, people strategy, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, and work-life balance.

The Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024 include:

Eand AstraZeneca Roshn First Milling Company Novo Nordisk Alnahdi Office Novartis Royal Commission for AlUla Pfizer Al Ramz Matarat Holding BSH BAT Schneider Electric Viatris Saudi Xerox International Maritime Industries Falak Investment Hub AXS Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts JTI Jordan Ahli Bank Acino Magrabi TAQA Water Solutions Estarta Al Rugaib Holding Islamic Development Bank Bidaya Finance UTEC Alsagr Abdullah Hashim Remat Saudia Cargo Money For Finance Rewaa Bank Muscat Emkan Education Apcofs RIYAD STEEL Jahez Panda Saudi Air Navigation Services Extra Albir Madar Jana MS Sfana Backyardex Bindawood

Insights from this year’s program highlight successful organizations prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and equity, standing out in 2024 for navigating challenges while maintaining high employee engagement.

Best Places to Work, a global certification program, recognizes companies excelling in workplace culture and employee experience, providing insights to enhance HR practices and drive success.

Partnering with over 500 companies in the Middle East, it helps organizations optimize people strategies and foster thriving workplaces.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.