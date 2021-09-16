Top World Leaders to Gather Online for 18th Annual Meeting of Science and Technology in Society forum (STS forum)

– Meeting Set for October 2 to 5, 2021, Seeking Better Future of Humankind –

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The STS forum is holding its 18th Annual Meeting from October 2 to 5, 2021. World leaders, including professional scientists, policymakers and business leaders, will gather online to discuss the pressing science and technology issues the world is facing and to build an international network.

Dates: Saturday, October 2, to Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Venue: LIVE ONLINE from Kyoto, Japan

Program

The forum will host 20 sessions online this year. Some examples of the topics are “Global Pandemic–Lessons Learned and Forecast,” “Green Recovery for Sustainable Society,” “Disruptive Technologies for Industries,” “The Second Quantum Revolution and Society,” “Lights and Shadows of Digital Economy,” and “Path Toward Net-Zero Emission.”

Confirmed speakers

More than 100 distinguished speakers, including 14 Novel laureates, have confirmed their online presence:

Policymakers:

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner, European Commission, EU

Laksana Tri Handoko, Chairman, National Research and Innovation Agency, Indonesia

Helen Elizabeth Clark, 37th Prime Minister of New Zealand

Business leaders:

Nathan Myhrvold, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Intellectual Ventures, U.S.A.

Terry Brady, President and CEO, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., U.S.A.

Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Chief Technology Officer, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Arabia

Academia:

Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, U.S.A.

George Fu Gao, Director-General, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China

Gerald H. Haug, President, German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, Germany

International organization/media:

Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Magdalena Skipper, Editor-in-Chief, Nature, U.K.

Holden Thorp, Editor-in-Chief, Science, U.S.A.

About STS forum

The STS forum, a non-profit organization founded in 2004, aims to provide a unique platform for the world’s top leaders to unite and discuss how to deal with science and technology issues from a long-term perspective for the future of humankind.

