Tsangs Group Announces Global Expansion with the Launch of Dubai Office

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tsangs Group is pleased to announce that the company is expanding to Dubai, UAE with the approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The new office at N405, 4th Floor, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, Dubai, UAE is registered as a Designated non-Financial Businesses and Professions (“DNFBP”) on 20 December 2021. This is its first footprint as a Single Family Office in the Middle East region to invest and explore collaboration opportunities.

The new office is located at Dubai International Financial Center (“DIFC”), a leading international financial hub in the MEASA region. It has over 2,500 active registered firms that benefit from the centre’s robust independent judicial system and regulatory framework. Tsangs Group believes that the internationalised standard and the dynamic diversification shall support its business development with new opportunities in the new regions. It also aligns with the company’s tagline “Think Global. Be Local.” which signifies “we think global and act as a responsible global player but we run the team like a family with robust local on the ground knowledge”.

“Dubai is a dynamic place with more than 52,000 millionaires. This place has been doing excellent work during the COVID pandemic, especially the successful launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, which perfectly demonstrates the flexibility and reliability of the city. Tsangs Group shall be implementing the strategy of bridging East and West. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the UAE which is perfect timing for us to contribute and create value for the next 50 years in Dubai, UAE and the GCC Region,” commented Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group.

About Tsangs Group

Tsangs Group is an innovation-focused global family office that bridges East and West. Our mission is to invest in global opportunities that allow us to exert positive influence and drive positive impact in Hong Kong, Asia and beyond.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tsangs Group has direct investments across the world, we seek out positive impact investments that reflect our values of innovation, sustainability, and togetherness. Our strategy is opportunistic and both sector and location agnostic.

From fintech to entertainment to space travel, we are always investigating, analysing, and supporting the cutting edge of global innovation and development.

