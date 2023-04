The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 5,153 illegal migrants in the Aegean Sea since the beginning of 2023.The Coast Guard Command stated that its teams rescued 5,153 illegal migrants in the Aegean Sea from January 1 to March 31.Turkish forces also deta…

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 5,153 illegal migrants in the Aegean Sea since the beginning of 2023.

The Coast Guard Command stated that its teams rescued 5,153 illegal migrants in the Aegean Sea from January 1 to March 31.

Turkish forces also detained 2,232 migrants while they were trying to leave the country through illegal means.

Source: Qatar News Agency