Qatargas LandD Department Earns Gold Accreditation

Qatargas Operating Company Limited ("Qatargas")' Learning and Development ("LandD") Department has earned "We Invest in People" Gold Accreditation from Investors in People ("IIP") by the UK-based IIP, an international standard for people management.

This is the third time that the company has received Gold Accreditation, after receiving this prestigious recognition for the first time in 2018, and then in 2020.

Qatargas LandD Department indicated that only 26 percent of companies and organizations accredited by the IIP organization worldwide have reached the gold level of accreditation.

In a statement, Qatargas expressed the importance of obtaining the gold accreditation, stressing that it is an important achievement for the company and an appreciation for its employees. It also reflects effective management leadership and support, and focus on developing a highly qualified workforce in Qatargas, emphasizing that this accreditation is a measure of the impact of the strategy adopted in managing human resources and its benefits to employees.

Chief Executive of Investors in People (IIP) Paul Devoy commended Qatargas LandD Department, stressing that this accreditation places Qatargas in a prestigious position comparable to international companies and institutions that realize the true value of human resources.

Highlights of Qatargas' learning and development practices include a comprehensive range of programs, including the National Graduate Development Program, Technician Certificate Program, the Non-Technical Trainee Program, the Undergraduate Scholarship Program, and Leadership, all of which are designed to develop the skills and capabilities of the company's workforce. In addition, Qatargas implements a well-structured competency framework that ensures that every position in the company is equipped with the necessary technical skills and expertise.

In a related context, the LandD Department has adopted a set of automated processes and systems, such as success factors for performance management, learning management systems, technical competency assessment systems, behavioral competency assessment systems, professional development plans, leadership development plans, succession planning, and recruitment.

Source: Qatar News Agency