Turkiye, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Developments in Middle East

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region in a phone call today with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. During the call, the two ministers discussed perspectives on the attack on facilities in the Iranian city of Isfahan, along with its security and geopolitical repercussions on the Middle East region. On Friday, Turkiye warned of the peril that could see the latest developments in the Middle East being morphed into a permanent conflict. Source: Qatar News Agency