Twelve citizens martyred in landmine blast left behind by terrorists in Raqqa countryside

Raqqa, Twelve citizens were martyred and eight others were injured in landmine explosions left behind by terrorist organizations in Raqqa southern countryside. Raqqa Governor Abdul Razzaq Khalifa told SANA reporter that a landmine left behind by terrorists went off, causing the martyrdom of twelve citizens from al-Sharida al-Gharbiyah village, including 11 women, while eight others got injured in another landmine blast during searching for truffles in Rajm al-Ajouz area in the southern desert of Raqqa province. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency