Two Palestinians martyred in Israeli aircraft shelling of Nour Shams Camp, Tulkarm

Occupied Jerusalem, Two Palestinians were martyred on Thursday at dawn when the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, the West Bank. Wafa Agency reported that the occupation drones bombed al-Manshiya neighborhood, leading to the martyrdom of two young men, after large occupation forces stormed the camp, accompanied by bulldozers and snipers mounted the buildings of the houses surrounding the camp and opened fire on Palestinian homes. Meanwhile, the occupation forces turned some homes into military barracks, and bulldozers began bulldozing and vandalizing Palestinian infrastructure and property. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency