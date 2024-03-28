Two Russian warships enter the Red Sea

Moscow, Russian military announced the entry of two of its warships into the Red Sea through the Bab-el-Mandeb sea strait after carrying out maneuvers in the Gulf of Aden. The ships are the cruiser 'Varyag' and the frigate 'Marshal Shaposhnikov', will sail through the Red Sea into the designated area of the Gulf of Aden where they will perform assigned missions, including the task to keep their anti-piracy watch, Tass quoted the Russian pacific fleet as saying in a statement today. Ships of the Pacific Fleet continue their tasks as part of a periodic cruise through world waters. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency