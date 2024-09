Salfit - Ma'an - On Saturday, settlers broke olive trees in the town of Deir Istiya, northwest of Salfit. Local sources reported that a number of settlers from the "Yakir" settlement, built on citizens' lands northwest of Salfit, broke about 12 olive trees in the "Khalat al-Najjara" area west of Deir Istiya, owned by citizen Musleh Yousef Mansour. The sources reported that earlier, about 20 olive trees owned by the same citizen were broken in the "Al-Maghibeh" area. Source: Maan News Agency