UAE Ambassador honoured in Austria and Slovenia for his efforts

Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs of Austria, held a ceremony honouring Ibrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrekh, UAE Ambassador to Austria, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Vienna, in the presence of a number of senior officials in the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Tieffenthal commended the strategic bilateral relations between the UAE and Austria and valued the efforts and contributions of Al Mashrekh to further develop relations between the two friendly countries across various areas, wishing him success in his future assignments.

Dr. Stanislav Rašcan, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, also held a meeting honouring Al Mashrekh on the occasion of the end of his duties as the non-resident ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Slovenia.

He expressed his sincere appreciation for the outstanding and unremitting efforts made by Al Mashrekh to further consolidate relations between the UAE and the Republic of Slovenia, wishing him success in his future career.

Natalia Al Mansour, Head of the Department for Africa and the Middle East at the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in the meeting and praised Al Mashrekh's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation