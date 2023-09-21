UAE leaders congratulate Armenian President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 21st September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Armenian President and the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation