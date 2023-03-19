UAE, Syrian presidents discuss bilateral relations

UAE President, His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, today discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation and constructive joint work…

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), President His Highness Shaikh Mohamed offered his condolences to the Syrian President and the people of Syria over the earthquake victims.

He emphasised his confidence in Syria's ability and the determination of its people to overcome this ordeal and move Syria to a new era.

Source: Bahrain News Agency