Published by

Reuters UK

LONDON (Reuters) – A British judge on Tuesday denied a request by Qatar Airways to force Airbus keep building A321neo jetliners in a setback to the airline as part of a wider legal dispute. The decision means the European planemaker is free to market the in-demand jets to other airlines while the two sides pursue a separate dispute over the safety of larger A350 jets. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

