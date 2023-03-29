Ukrainian President Invites Chinese Counterpart to Visit Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Kyiv.”We are ready to see him here. I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didnt …

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Kyiv.

"We are ready to see him here. I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didnt have," Zelensky said in statements.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, said earlier that the preparatory work on organizing a direct conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and China is ongoing and "it has not yet reached any final stage." The Chinese President visited Russia on March 20-22, after Beijing announced a 12-point plan to settle the Ukrainian crisis. While Moscow welcomed the plan, Kyiv rejected the plan saying that it would only freeze the current situation.

Source: Qatar News Agency