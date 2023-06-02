Ukrainian shelling kills two women, injures two others

The authorities in the Russian region of Belgorod announced that two women were killed and two others were injured on Friday by Ukrainian regime forces’ shelling on the region.The Ukrainian forces opened fire on a part of the road in the village of Ma…

The Ukrainian forces opened fire on a part of the road in the village of Maslova Pristan in Shebekino city, killing two women immediately and injuring two others, one of whom was in a serious condition, Sputnik quoted the governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov , as saying on Telegram.

Gladkov pointed out that “Ukrainian artillery fired 11 shells at the village of Tishanka in the Volokonovka district, causing damage to the central gas pipeline and the power line.”

On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that thwarted a new attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terror attack against the civilian population of the city of Shebekino in Belgorod region.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency