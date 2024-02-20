UN, EU warn Rafah invasion would be a disaster for about 1.5 million Palestinians

Occupied Jerusalem, Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, described the situation in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic due to the ongoing Israeli aggression. The UN diplomat warned that the occupation's threat to invade Rafah City in southern Gaza Strip will lead to a more dangerous situation. 'You can easily see the despair and fear that people face. There are about 1.4 million living in very crowded conditions in Rafah with no resources, barely access to medical care, no place to sleep, and no safe place to go,' Palestinian Wafa news agency quoted Wennesland as saying. Wennesland noted that the United Nations needs the necessary tools to serve the Palestinians on the ground, stressing the need to allow vital materials for United Nations operations to enter the Gaza Strip. In turn, the European Union warned that the occupation's threat to invade the city of Rafah would represent a disaster for about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who resorted to the city coming from various regions of the Gaza Strip. European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell said, '26 of the 27 European Union countries agreed to a statement warning Israel against launching any attack on Rafah.' Pointing out that the statement calls for an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency