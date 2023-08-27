Unlicensed Weapons And Ammunition Seized During A Search In Baghdad

The Ministry of Interior announced today, Sunday, the seizure of unlicensed weapons and equipment during a search operation in Baghdad.The ministry said in a statement, as part of the ongoing security efforts of the federal police units aimed at restr…

The ministry said in a statement, as part of the ongoing security efforts of the federal police units aimed at restricting weapons to the state in order to ensure the security and safety of citizens, the units of the First Division of the Federal Police carried out a search for unlicensed weapons in Fadhiliya area of Baghdad, which resulted in finding of (8 Kalashnikov rifles, 4 pistols) of different types, 3 grenades, two rifle magazines, and a textile shield).

