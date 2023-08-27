Turkish Intelligence Announces The Killing Of A Prominent Leader Of (PKK) In Northern Iraq

The Turkish intelligence announced the killing of a prominent leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Kara region in northern Iraq.The Turkish intelligence stated in a media circular today, Sunday, that the so-called (Kadri Enjo), known as the…

The Turkish intelligence announced the killing of a prominent leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Kara region in northern Iraq.

The Turkish intelligence stated in a media circular today, Sunday, that the so-called (Kadri Enjo), known as the postal officer of the PKK between Iraq and Syria, was securing the passage of armed groups that would carry out operations against Turkish forces in the area of operations (Claw Lock) in Kara, Zab, Matina and Haftanin in northern Iraq.

It added that Enjo joined the PKK in 2006, and received training in the Zab region in northern Iraq between 2015 and 2017, Enjo worked as a bodyguard for the organization's leader, Doran Qalqan, and in 2018 he assumed the post of postal officer between Iraq and Syria.

It pointed out that a group of intelligence, and after a field follow-up to the leader, Kadri Enjo, managed to get rid of him in the Kara region in northern Iraq.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency