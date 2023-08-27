The Minister Of Interior Stresses The Importance Of Intensifying Intelligence And Security Effort To Provide Safe And Appropriate Environment For All Visitors

The Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, stressed today, Sunday, the importance of intensifying the intelligence and security effort and providing a safe and appropriate atmosphere for all visitors of Arbaeen.A statement of the Ministry of th…

The Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, stressed today, Sunday, the importance of intensifying the intelligence and security effort and providing a safe and appropriate atmosphere for all visitors of Arbaeen.

A statement of the Ministry of the Interior said that, with the aim of reviewing the progress of the security plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, the Minister of Interior, the head of the Supreme Security Committee to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, held a security meeting at the Ministry’s operations headquarters, in the presence of the two Undersecretaries for Police and Federal Security Affairs and a number of leaders and police commanders in the provinces via television circuit.

During the meeting, according to the statement, the security situation was discussed throughout the country's provinces, which witness the passage of crowds of visitors towards Karbala, as well as the provinces that include border crossings, in addition to the holy provinces of Karbala and Najaf.

The minister stressed, according to the statement, the importance of intensifying the intelligence and security effort, providing a safe and appropriate environment for all visitors from inside and outside the country, and constant communication between all parties concerned with this duty in order to make this great visit a success.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency