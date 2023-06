The US occupation forces removed 45 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil towards the northern Iraq.Local sources from al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces removed oil tankers to their bases in the northern Iraq, th…

Local sources from al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces removed oil tankers to their bases in the northern Iraq, through the illegal al-Mahmudiyah crossing in the far eastern countryside of Hasaka on the border with Iraq.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency